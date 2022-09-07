UK-born Ghanaian lawmaker, Kwasi Kwarteng, has been named the first Black Finance Minister in Britain

Kwarteng's elevation as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer was announced by the office of Britain's new prime minister on September 6

The University of Cambridge alumnus expressed his honour to serve in a Twitter post, which garnered varied views

British-born Ghanaian politician, Kwasi Kwarteng, has been appointed the first Black Finance Minister in Britain, otherwise known as UK Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The elevation of the Harvard-trained legislator was announced on September 6 by the office of Britain's new Prime Minister, Liz Truss.

Before this new role, Rt Hon Kwarteng served as the Secretary of State at the Department of Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy. He previously served as Minister of State of the same Department.

People react as British-born Ghanaian Kwasi Kwarteng becomes UK's first Black Finance Minister. Photo credit: @KwasiKwarteng/@holte

Source: Twitter

The University of Cambridge alumnus was Parliamentary Under Secretary of State in the Department for Exiting the European Union from November 16, 2018, to July 14, 2019.

''The honour of a lifetime to be appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer by our new Prime Minister, @trussliz.

This evening, we’ve been finalising our package of urgent support to help with energy bills, with an announcement this week,'' he said on Twitter.

Kwarteng's post sparked mixed reactions, with some people asking questions while others congratulated him.

YEN.com.gh highlights some of the comments below:

@RichLaurie2 shared:

Congratulations. Being able to work under Liz must be a dream come true. Keep it up!

@Jay_H_A said:

Does this mean we will have another MP for Spelthorne? This will be good for us as you dod sweet FA for staines. Then again you wouldn't care as you don't even live in Spelthorne.

@ionactive asked:

What are your qualifications and experience for this role?

@juggatt replied:

Tbf he has a PhD in economic history but more impressively won a university challenge in 1995.

@alfiesmum5 said:

Let’s hope you start with compassion, dignity, and no lies.

@buildacabin said:

Sure, yep. We just need another Eton lad to tell us the rich deserve their taxes to be cut.

@powdy23 said:

Help with the energy your party should have done something months ago like freeze hikes or renationalise energy, but you did nothing but help your Rick mates to coin it in 12 years of destroying a country from inside the Trojan horse party time for you all to go.

