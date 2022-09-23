Ghana has sent the strongest indication yet to the Russian Federation that it was strongly against its unprovoked attack on Ukraine

Foreign affairs minister Shirley Ayorkor Botchway spoke on behalf of Ghana at a special meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council on the maintenance of the peace and security of Ukraine

She revealed that Ghana will not recognise Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory

Ghana has asked the Russian Federation led by president Vladimir Putin to immediately and unconditionally seize military operations and withdraw troops from Ukraine.

Speaking on behalf of the republic, Ghana’s minister for foreign affairs and regional integration Shirley Ayorkor Botchway said Russia must respect its western neighbour’s sovereignty and political independence.

“The need for a credible pathway for a genuine diplomatic process is urgent. The barrel of the gun does not provide such a pathway. It only leads to needless loss of lives and destruction on both sides. Indeed, the cost of the war has been high, not only for the parties but also for the rest of the world,” Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey said.

The minister made firm statements on Thursday, September 22, 2022, when she addressed a special meeting of the United Nations (UN) Security Council on the maintenance of the peace and security of Ukraine.

Speaking at the event in New York City, she said Ghana remains committed to its position that the Russian invasion of Ukraine is unjustified and in breach of international law.

She said to that end, Ghana will not recognise Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory.

“We have expressed several times our principled position against the aggression on Ukraine which we consider to be a disregard for the rules of international law and the principles of the UN Charter,” she stressed.

