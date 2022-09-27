One of the top economists in Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has admitted that the economic conditions are really dire

The vice president told the Kenyan press that the Akufo-Addo administration was determined to position the economy better before the end of its tenure in 2024

He said what Ghana needs to move out of the economic difficulty would be for the country to expand its production

Vice president Mahamudu Bawumia has admitted that Ghana’s economy was facing a difficult task but has promised that things will pick up soon.

He said it was important that African countries recognise the importance of intra-continental trade through the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Mr Bawumia told the Kenyan press during the inauguration of Ruto as president that the opportunities for intra-continental trade were endless.

“There are a lot of opportunities and potential to realise,” he said.

Speaking specifically on Ghana’s troubled economy, the vice president who has been bashed in recent times for failing his promise to improve the economy said all is not lost.

“We are trying to deal with the issue in this context of very squeezed and tight budgets. On the monetary side, the central bank is trying to contain inflation through a number of interest rate increases.

“Ultimately, you deal with this crisis by expanding your production. If it is a food crisis, then we need to increase food production,” he said.

He added that the government was using the free SHS initiative to lessen some of the financial burdens on families.

He said the Nana Akufo-Addo administration was also exploring more ways to help all Ghanaians cope with the global crisis that has caused Ghana’s economic hardship.

