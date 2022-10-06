A former Deputy Gender Minister, Rachel Florence Appoh has dedicated her 40th birthday to breast cancer awareness

The former Gomoa Central MP took to her Facebook page to educate her followers on the need to get their breasts screened and tested early

October is celebrated worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month which is an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

As the world marks breast cancer awareness month this October, former deputy gender minister Rachel Appoh has dedicated her 40th birthday to promoting the cause.

In a post on her Facebook page to celebrate her 40th birthday on October 6, 2022, the former Gomoa Central legislator urged women between 40 and 75 to get screened for breast cancer this month.

Former Deputy Gender Minister, Rachel Appoh Image Credit: @rachel.appoh

Source: Facebook

"Starting at age 40, women should talk to their medical provider about the benefits of screening, and women of average risk age 50 to 74 years old should have a monogram done at least every two years. Therefore, as I celebrate my birthday today, I urge all women to invest their time by going to a nearby hospital to screen their breast. As the theme goes, 'Together We C.A.N.'" she posted on Facebook.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The Executive Director of Obaa Sima Foundation, a not-for-profit organization that helps widows, the physically challenged, and children from deprived areas, also posted stunning photos to mark her birthday.

October is celebrated worldwide as Breast Cancer Awareness Month, an annual campaign to raise awareness about the impact of breast cancer.

About Rachel Appoh

Rachel Florence Appoh is a young Ghanaian politician, professional Accountant, Philanthropist, gender activist, farmer, and businesswoman.

The former NDC MP was also the first M.P. and female to represent Gomoa Central in the sixth Parliament of Ghana.

She was the youngest female M.P. during the Sixth Parliament and the youngest among the Ministers of the Fourth Republic of Ghana.

Ms. Appoh was born to Elder Peter Eric Appoh and Mrs. Elizabeth Appoh in Accra but hailed from Swedru Aboso in the Central Region.

She is a mother of two and a Christian who worships with the Church of Pentecost.

She holds two Master's Degrees – an MSc in International Finance and Accounting from the University of Buckinghamshire (U.K.) in 2015 and a Masters in Governance and Leadership (M.G.L.) GIMPA 2019, and ACCA (Pt. 3).

She had her Tertiary Education at Pentecost University (2008), where she acquired BSc in Accounting and became the S.R.C. Women's Commissioner in 2006/07.

Ms. Appoh is a product of Nsaba Secondary School 1999 and Boa Amponsem Basic School/J.H.S. at Dunkwa on Offin.

The beauty with brains politician is the Executive Director of the Obaa Sima Foundation. She deals with widows, Persons with Disabilities (P.W.D.s), the aged, women in Agric, etc., and is Executive Producer of Ahenfie Court on Accra-based United Television (U.T.V.).

She formerly worked with Anglo Gold Ashanti, Kama Health Services, Peach FM, and SSNIT.

These Fresh Stunning Photos Of Joselyn Dumas Take Pink October To A Whole New Level

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that several media personalities and Ghanaian celebrities religiously observe October as Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The month also dubbed #PinkOctober, sees personalities showing their support for the cause by using their social media pages to stress the need for awareness about breast cancer.

Actress and TV host Joselyn Dumas is one of the celebrities who celebrated Pink October in its full glory, and took it even a step further.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh