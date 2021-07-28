The police officers had allegedly demanded the man's driver's license but he said he had left the license at home

It resulted in a heated altercation and the driver attempted to assault a policewoman

A video online shows the four police officers struggling to subdue the man who was resisting arrest

A dramatic scene unfolded at Dansoman near the Old Gold House in Accra on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, when a driver resisted arrest by four Ghanaian police officers, Pulse Ghana reported.

A dramatic video of the incident making the rounds on social media shows the uniformed officers forcefully attempting to overpower the man who was resisting arrest and appeared too strong to be subdued.

One of the police officers could be heard in the clip informing the man that he was being arrested for assaulting a police officer.

An eyewitness at the scene said that the driver had been pulled over by the police officers who then demanded his license, but the driver told the officers he left the license at home.

This resulted in a heated altercation between him and a female MTTD officer and he tried to assault her, said news outlet Pulse Ghana.

The witness added that the officers hit the driver in an attempt to tame and handcuff him, which the driver retaliated by hitting each of them back, resulting in the near fistfight.

The officers struggled to subdue the angry driver and had to be joined by some other men who claimed to be soldiers in plain clothes but the 'reinforcement' couldn’t help, said Pulse Ghana.

Bystanders could be heard in the video screaming ''the man is strong ooo'' repeatedly.

The witness further said the driver was eventually taken to the Dansoman police station for questioning.

Watch the video below:

