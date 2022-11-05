A passionate Ghanaian gentleman is going viral online after speaking at the Kumepreko Reloaded Demonstration

The gentleman spoke eloquently, articulating some of the main objectives of the demonstration

Social media users have since been reacting massively to the video, stating the things they love about his speech

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

A young man partaking in the Kumepreko Reloaded Demonstration in the streets of Accra on November 5, 2022, spoke in a video that is heaping massive reactions on social media.

In the snippet that was shared on the Twitter handle of @MutomboDaPoet, the young man some identify as Sam spoke passionately about the issues Ghana is currently facing.

Why he was protesting

He started off with the indication that he was presently on the street because throughout history, mismanagement and bad governance has been the result of the silence of good people.

Kumepreko Demonstration: Man fires president with wisdom & flawless English Photo credit: @MutomboDaPoet

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Akufo-Addo was here decades ago to demonstrate and now that he is president, look at what he is putting all Ghanaians through. Now, we don't even have a democracy because the government is not for the people and by the people. Thomas Hobbes said there is a social contract that the people have with the government to vote for them and also have their amenities provided. This is why there is chaos right now," he said.

How Ghanaians are reacting to the video

Below were some thoughts shared in the comment section.

@g_ohmzy replying to @MutomboDaPoet indicated:

Find him and host him on a twitterspace. We need such words to waken most of us up

@marconi_az replying to @MutomboDaPoet mentioned:

This is a colleague I worked with on the kumasi airport project. Sam be hard guy roff.

@owurayeb replying to @MutomboDaPoet stated:

I agree with everything but for democracy we really have it that’s why you are out there having peaceful demonstration. What we don’t have is leaders with moral conscience, integrity, servant nature and good economic managers

Watch the video below:

What the Kumepreko reloaded protesters are demanding

As YEN.com.gh also reported, the protestors are also demanding the resignation of President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia over what they described as their incompetence and bad governance.

One of the organisers of the demo, Lawyer Martin Kpebu, says the only way to get the economy back on its feet is for the two to vacate their posts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh