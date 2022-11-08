Ace investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has been ordered to testify in court without his mask

The undercover journalist was granted special dispensation to give evidence in camera as a prosecution witness in the case of Republic v Kwesi Nyantakyi and Another

Dissatisfied with the ruling of the Accra High Court, lawyers for Mr Nyantakyi filed an application to quash the dispensation which has been given

For the very first time in his life as an investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas is expected to make a public appearance without his mask.

This comes after the Supreme Court ordered the ace undercover journalist to testify in open court without his trade mark mask.

Anas Aremeyaw Anas: Ace Investigative Journalist Granted Special Dispensation To Give Evidence In Camera

Anas was earlier granted special dispensation by an Accra High Court to give evidence in camera as a prosecution witness in the case of the Republic versus former Ghana Football Association boss Kwesi Nyantakyi and another.

But lawyers for Mr Nyantakyi, who were dissatisfied with that ruling, proceeded to the apex court of the land for the decision by the lower court to be set aside.

In court today, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, that application by Mr Nyantakyi through lead counsel Thaddeus Sory of Sory@Law has been granted, effectively paving the way for Anas to appear before the court as any other witness does without any special privileges.

The court presided over by Justice Baffoe-Bonnie in quashing the order of the Accra High Court said it was given without the requisite legal basis.

Number 12: Kwesi Nyantakyi Faces Three Criminal Charges

The former boss of the Ghana Football Association, Kwesi Nyantakyi, is facing three charges of conspiring to commit fraud, fraud and corruption by a public officer after being captured in the Anas’ ‘Number 12’ exposé, allegedly receiving cash gifts and peddling influence.

The backlash led to his resignation as GFA President and losing his positions as FIFA Council Member and 1st Vice President of CAF. He was also handed a lifetime ban by FIFA, which has since been reduced to 15 years.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported panic withdrawals at First Allied Savings and Loans Company following reports that a shareholder named Nyantakyi is set to take over the company.

Management of First Allied Savings and Loans company attributed the withdrawals to one of its shareholder’s name being mistaken for former GFA president, Kwesi Nyantakyi’s.

