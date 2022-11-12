A Ghanaian doctor has proudly flaunted his graduation as a member of the legal fraternity

The doctor, identified as Odasanii, took to his social media handle to announce his feat

In attributing his feats to hard work and determination, he also revealed that he’s currently studying to be an accountant

An academic journey in one field of study is enough for several people.

But for people like Odasanii, that is never enough.

Medical Doctor who was called to the bar on Friday, Odasanii Image Credit: @odasaniipapa

Call To Bar: Ghanaian Doctor Graduates As Lawyer

From his practice as a medical doctor in the consulting room, this young man set his sights on the law profession.

And on Friday, November 11, 2022, Odasanii was called to the bar as a lawyer as part of the 2022 batch.

Ghanaian Doctor Who Was Called To The Bar Says His Next Goal Is To Be Accountant

That’s not all; he has hinted at plans to complete an accounting course he’s currently pursuing.

Taking to his Twitter handle to announce his remarkable feat, he disclosed how he achieved those two degrees in twelve (12) years.

His feat, which has taken over social media by storm, has led to congratulatory messages from netizens who have lauded his courage, hard work, and resilience.

How we go do the titles? Dr. Esq. or Esq. Dr?

Super Inspired by this . Tap into your grace

Wow! Congratulations you have done a good job. Having these two professions is not easy. More grease to your elbow

You have done well..I put you on my status! Extremely proud of you!

I really wanted to do this. I thought it won't be possible....Lawyer+Doctor Congratulations & thanks for the inspiration

God bless you dear brother Dr. Odasanii We celebrate you ❤️And we celebrate your acheivments ❤️Who says we have a lesser intellect power! God is good ❤️

