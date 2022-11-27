Well-respected Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite has flaunted two of his luxurious cars in his garage

The wealthy Ghanaian looked stunning as he posed in a series of photos rocking a blue shirt and trousers

Many have shown their admiration for him as he looked impeccable in his attire in the photos

Ghanaian millionaire and entrepreneur, Osei Kwame Despite, has flaunted exquisite photos looking gentlemanly in all-blue as he flaunted some of his luxury cars.

Osei Kwame Despite.

Source: Instagram

In the photos shared on the Instagram page of his friend and Managing Director of the Despite Media Group, @faddick, Despite was spotted wearing an all-blue outfit.

It was a blue shirt that had embroidered patterned designs on them. He paired it with the same colour of trousers. He accessorised his entire look with a wristwatch on one wrist and a bracelet on the other wrist.

He posed with the Bugatti he acquired on his 60th birthday, which he celebrated on February 2, 2022. He then posed with his red Mercedes Benz.

Classy photos of Osei Kwame Despite and his luxurious cars captures heart of Netizens

lordina_splisker opined:

Please can we do an exchange of cars? I'll drive yours for 3 days p3, and you drive mine for 3 days p3. After that, we exchange again. Hope there is no problem.

officialansonggh remarked:

Anyone like this has a Life of a pure soul ❤️

officialansonggh opined:

Despite everything he has, he's still humble. ❤️

king_twama commented:

❤️my role model

akwasi_ab said:

One of the Realest in the Game. Old Gee. He always keeps it gangster with Ghanaians and also always on the same

erickwameodame said:

My daily motivation ❤️❤️❤️❤️

