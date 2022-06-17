Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has dismissed reports that three of its personnel have been arrested by police for armed robbery

The GAF said in a statement that the police have not made such an arrest of their personnel

It said although pictures of the three soldiers were depicted alongside the reports, the allegation of robbery has not been established against them

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has said reports that three of its personnel have been arrested for allegedly robbing a house at Nsakina near Amasaman are false.

The military has released a statement to clarify that the story first carried by The Chronicle newspaper is misleading.

“GAF wishes to state categorically that the police have not made such an arrest. Though pictures of some three soldiers were depicted alongside the said story, the allegation of robbery has not been established against them.

“It is therefore premature for such conclusions to be drawn for their pictures to have been put in the public domain,” portions of the GAF statement clarified.

The GAF statement signed by Director of Public Relations, Naval Captain M.A. Larbi, explained that a Nigerian national had reported the soldiers to the Amasaman Police station for alleged extortion, seizure of phones, and forced entry into his premise at Nsakina.

The statement further said that based on the report against the soldiers, there was a joint investigation into the matter by the Military Police and the Civil Police.

Subsequently, the Military Police escorted the three soldiers to the Amasaman Police Station, where they were compelled to avail themselves for their photographs to be taken as part of a routine investigation process.

GAF said preliminary investigations by the Military Police indicate that one of the soldiers had claimed he had monitored suspicious movements in the house occupied by the Nigerian.

Together with his colleagues, they proceeded to the house and after being ushered in by one of the occupants, they noticed some Nigerians busily working on laptops.

According to the statement, the group leader in the house denied any involvement in cyber fraud or any criminal activity and offered to report any such activity to the security services.

The Armed Forces urged “the media and other stakeholders to follow due process for the veracity of claims to be made to ensure accurate information is published.”

3 soldiers and one civilian were reportedly arrested by police for robbery

YEN.com.gh reported previously that it has been reported that the police arrested three soldiers and one civilian over a robbery incident that occurred at Nsakina near Amasaman on June 4, 2022.

The reports claimed the military personnel allegedly scaled a wall into the residence of the complainant and robbed him and his friends of eight different mobile phones and forcibly made them transfer GH₵850.00 to a registered MTN number bearing the name Gabriel Yinsabilik.

According to a report by Pulse, the military men arrested are № 208183 G/CPL. Yinsabilik Gabriel, № 280252 G/L/CP Elikem Adams, № 209016 L/CPL. Asiedu Stanley and Malik, their accomplice, were arrested following a Police investigation into the robbery.

