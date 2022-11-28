Jordan Ayew, one of Ghana's strikers who was slandered after Ghana lost to Portugal, is now receiving praise on social media because of his performance against South Korea.

Jordan provided key crosses that led to some of Ghana's goals and also contributed greatly to the overall performance and victory of the West African country against the Asians.

