An Accra Circuit Court has sentenced two persons to a jail term of 32 years in hard labour

The two were accused of robbing their victim of a mobile phone and GH₵44.00

The court in handing down the judgement took into consideration the fact that the two wielded a knife and a pair of scissors, and threatened to stab the victim

For stealing a mobile phone and GH₵44.00, two suspects will spend the next 32 years of their lives in prison custody.

The two, Yaw Ofori Asiamah, barber and Emmanuel Ocran Kounakey, unemployed were sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court to hard labour for robbery.

Court gavel Image Credit: @yesmeen.tetteh.9

Convicts Deny Robbing Victim Of Samsung Phone And GHS44.00

Even though they denied conspiring to rob the victim who is a trader of her purse containing a mobile phone and GHS44.00, the court found them culpable after trial and sentenced them to 16 years each.

According to the facts of the case as presented by Police Chief Inspector John Gohoho, the complainant in the case is Comfort Korkor Dapaah.

Narrating to the court, he said both convicts: Asiamah and Kounakey who resided at Nungua Addogono on May 4, 2022, at about 0030 hours stalked the complainant who had closed from work, robbed her of the items when she got to the darkest section of the road.

Nungua Robbers Threatened To Stab Victim; Court Sentences Suspects To 32-Year Jail Term

The Court also heard that the two wielding a knife and a pair of scissors threatened to stab the complainant. A report was subsequently lodged at the Nungua police station.

Some hours later during routine snap checks at a duty point, the convicts were spotted in a taxi.

A search conducted on them revealed a knife and a pair of scissors used in the robbery as well as the complainant’s handbag, a plastic bag, containing her black purse, a Samsung mobile phone, a Voter’s ID card and GHS44.00.

Based on this, they were arrested and during the investigations, they admitted the offence in their caution statements and were charged after investigations.

