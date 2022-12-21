Nana Akufo-Addo says he won't stop the cathedral project despite the wild opposition from civil society and some members of the public

He said those who are fighting him over the construction of the project are Sanballat and Tobiah in the bible

They tried repeatedly to destroy the prophet Nehemiah and four times they attempted to lure him to a meeting where they can harm him

Ghana's president Nana Akufo-Addo has hit back at citizens and civil society organisations criticising his $400 million cathedral project.

Opposition to the project has intensified in recent days over the country's debt-distressed economy.

L-R: Artistic impression of the cathedral project and Akufo-Addo waves congregation at the Ga Presbytery event. Source: Facebook/@nakufoaddo

But speaking recently, the president said he remains committed to the controversially christened "National Cathedral" project and compared them persons described in the bible as detractors.

“Just like Sanballat and Tobiah, in the days of [prophet] Nehemiah, there are some who do not share my views on the building of the National Cathedral, I respect their right to differ but I am confident [in] my decision, by the vast numbers of enthusiastic supporters of this project whose spiritual dimension is limitless," he said.

According to a report published by Joy News, the president made the comments on Sunday, December 18, 2022, when he joined the Ga Presbytery of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana to mark their 100 years celebration.

Sanballat and Tobiah are two of what some bible scholars call "the three stooges", with Geshem being the third person.

They tried repeatedly to destroy the prophet Nehemiah. Four times they attempted to lure him to a meeting where they can harm him. They accused the prophet of rebelling against the Persian king.

Akufo-Addo Says Project Is To Thank God For Sparing Ghana Ravages of Civil War

Meanwhile, in a previous story YEN.com.gh reported that the president said at the same event that the cathedral project will be Ghana's special offering to God for saving the country from civil war.

He said because of the mercy of God, Ghana has become an island in a sea of strife and destruction caused by wars.

Nana Akufo-Addo also said his administration has been deliberate in taking smart decisions to improve the economy, mentioning the recent cedi appreciation as an example.

