The Minority in Parliament is demanding the immediate suspension of the Domestic Debt Exchange programme

The Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu says the deal in its current form will worsen the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian

The demands of the NDC MPs follow intense opposition to the inclusion of individual bondholders in the programme

More and more groups and individuals are kicking against the Domestic Debt Exchange programme in its current form.

The latest to join the dissenting voices is the Minority in parliament.

Minority Leader in Parliament, Haruna Iddrisu

Domestic Debt Exchange In Its Current Form Will Worsen The Plight Of Ghanaians - Haruna Iddrisu

According to the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, the deal in its current form will further worsen the plight of the ordinary Ghanaian.

Addressing the media in Accra on Monday, January 16, 2023, Haruna called on the government to put the rollout of the programme on hold and consult widely.

Debt Exchange: Recklessness Of Akufo-Addo Government Contributed To Failure Of Programme - Haruna Iddrisu

The Tamale South MP said the recklessness of the Akufo-Addo-led government contributed to the failure of the debt exchange programme.

“The NPP was not only reckless in borrowing, but it has been reckless in announcing and implementing the Debt Exchange Programme. It is clear that the NPP Government did not properly think through this whole idea of a debt exchange programme. This has led to manifest confusion in the implementation of the ongoing debt exchange programme.”

On the back of this, the opposition lawmakers have called on the government to immediately suspend the ongoing Debt Exchange Programme and engage in deeper consultation.

He also urged the government to be more transparent on the country's total debt and its management saying they "cannot continue to manage Ghana’s economy like a private entity.”

Sammy Gyamfi Breaks Down Debt Exchange Says Many Bondholders Would Have Died Before Getting Their Monies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the largest opposition, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) had explained in simple terms the Domestic Debt Exchange programme.

According to him, looking at the arrangements for individual bondholders included in the debt exchange programme many of them would have died before being able to access their investments.

In a viral video, Sammy took pains to explain the effect of the programme on individual bondholders. He said looking at the time frame issued by the government, several bondholders would have lost their lives.

