A man who stirred controversy earlier in the week with his accusations against some police officers has been remanded into police custody.

The suspect identified as Patrick Asiedu, an Uber driver is alleged to have circulated an audio recording to that effect and accused the officers of planting narcotics on him.

He was subsequently arrested by the police and arraigned before a court which remanded him.

He’s expected to reappear before the court on January 31, 2023.

A post on the Facebook page of the Ghana Police Service which announced the news has garnered over 1.4K reactions some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh below.

Bashiru Abubakari

It serves him right he doesn't like peace

Nana Kwame Ackom

The next are those who make prank calls to the Fire Service.

Ewuradjoa Abedu-Kennedy

Asem mp3 nipa ampa. Waaa see. If you don't take care, you will be going in and out of court for two years. Kafra krachi

Patrick Debrah

We are going to start recording all our encounters with the police so tell them to watch out for we the citizenry

Wisdom Ayinbono Apusiga

He will be a good material for Nsawam drama club, great script writer.

Richard Kwaku Amo-boadu

Even though he made a false claim it is going on, most of the youth in our societies are facing this kind of issue by some personnels.... Let ask him his reason for doing that there must be something useful about this too

AK Quarshie

The speed with which he was charged, is that how u charge officers who disrespect and abuse drivers too? I have decided henceforth to film recalcitrant officers and report them to u for subsequent actions against them because the disrespect and abuse is too much from some of them.

Source: YEN.com.gh