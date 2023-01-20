A Ghanaian Reverend Father has got tongues wagging after a video of him singing Kizz Daniel’s “Odo” while preaching surfaced online

In a video on TikTok, the pastor was preaching about love and the need for people to back their words with actions

Netizens who saw the video expressed funny reactions, with many commending him for making his service lively

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A Ghanaian Reverend Father has cracked ribs online after a video of him singing Kizz Daniel's banger “Odo” surfaced online.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @bra_ym, the Priest who apparently was preaching about love stressed the need for people to buttress the words with actions.

Reverend Father singing Kizz Daniel's "Odo" while preaching Photo credit @bra_ym/TikTok @Kizz Daniel/Instagram

Source: UGC

It was after that admonition that he stood there for a brief moment and began to sing the chorus of the Kizz Daniel song.

He sang the lyrics of the song so effortlessly and with confidence as if he had rehearsed and planned to do it.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The action of the Reverend apparently surprised the congregants, causing them to shout in amusement.

The video, which was captioned 'Pastor be guy" had elicited over 7000 likes and 100 comments from netizens at the time of writing the report.

AbenaFresh

Seriously seems our fathers and pastors can sing our love songs more than us oo

impeccable peace26

show me some love

akyere baby❣️

pastor with swag...love it

Amonu Farms

Rev Rev, he is such a nice person. God bless you Rev

user9749015145208

U are too much father

Pastor Elvis Agyemang The Alpha Hour Pastor Gets YouTube Channel Back After It Was Hacked

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Senior Pastor and Founder of Grace Mountain Ministries, Pastor Elvis Agyemang, has confirmed that his YouTube channel has been restored. This comes days after news spread on social media about the channel getting hacked by unknown individuals.

On his Twitter handle, Pastor Elvis promised his followers that in the face of anything that might happen, the movement he has started will continue to its expected end in the words: By God's grace our YouTube channel has been restored.

No matter what happens Jesus will be preached, and many believers will be led to pray every midnight...We are committed to this divine purpose to the end...

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh