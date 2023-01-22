Nana Akufo-Addo has settled on the Volta Region as venue for this year's Independence Day celebrations on March 6, 2023

Lord Commey, the director of operations at the presidency, has said the president selected the region in keeping with his decision to rotate the annual event

The Volta Region has hosted the Independence Day celebrations only once since 1957

The Volta Region will host this year's Independence Day activities on March 6, 2023.

Director of operations at the presidency Lord Commey explained that the selection is consistent with Nana Akufo-Addo pledge to rotate the venue for the annual event.

Speaking during a visit by the Independence Day planning committee to the Asogli Traditional Council, Commey said the president chose the Volta Region because he wanted to honour the "Oxygen city of Ghana".

The visit was to officially inform the council of the upcoming event and appealed for their full support.

The Asogli State's Warlord, Togbe Adzie Lakle Howusu XII, commended the president for choosing the Volta Region for the 66th Independence Day celebrations.

Independence Day Celebrations in Ghana

Ghana’s Independence Day activities is marked every year on March 6 with a host of colourful activities to commemorate the country’s independence from British colonial rule by Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Since 1957, it has been set aside as a public holiday. The day is typically marked with a national parade led by the state's security agencies, assisted by school pupils. A speech is later read by the president.

If March 6 falls on a weekend, the next Monday is declared a public holiday.

Citizens visit the beach, watch the vibrant Independence Day parade and other associated national activities on television or engage in any activity of their choice to mark the day.

Some citizens even hoist the Ghana national flag on their houses and cars.

