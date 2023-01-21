Former President John Dramani Mahama has lectured NDC communicators on how how to engage in persuasive political communications

The move is meant to energise the communicators for the arduous task ahead in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections

The one-day workshop was to among others discuss the Communications Strategy of the party for this year and beyond

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Communicators of the largest opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) have been equipped with the skills and information required for the effective discharge of their duties.

This follows a one-day workshop organized by the party for its National Communications Team, Regional Communication Officers and all their deputies at the Peduase Valley Resort.

Former President John Dramani Mahama with the NDC communicators Image Credit: @JDMahama

Source: Facebook

NDC Communicators Discuss Communications Strategy For 2024 Polls; Mahama Lectures Them

Former President John Dramani Mahama who graced the occasion lectured the communicators on how to engage in persuasive political communications.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The purpose of the workshop was to among others discuss the Communications Strategy of the party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Taking to his Facebook page to share pictures from the training workshop, an elated Mahama said he was happy at the opportunity to share some nuggets of wisdom with the communicators.

“It is surely a good start to the year, on that front, and I used the opportunity to express my appreciation to the team and shared with them some insights and nuggets of persuasive political communications.”

The engagement has generated some exciting reactions from netizens, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Citizen Ayeebo

Thanks for the insight, it is great to be taught by the best communicator! God bless you Mr President

Yussif Zalgu

Wish all the team almighty Allah guidance and good health.2024 is a done deal.but with a hard work.

Mohammed Oluu Kalli

Your Excellency,Ghana is missing your exceptional leadership, May you return to dispense to Ghanaians a most prosperous governance

Ebenezer Essien

It was a privileged moment for us. We really enjoyed your delivery. It was very insightful

Richard Kirk-mensah

Thank you H.E John Dramani Mahama for your time irrespective of busy schedules....

James Alatega

That is plausible your excellency, next year is a solid year for you to win to salvage Ghanaians from this hardships that the Akufo Addo-Bawumia govt have subjected Ghanaians to

Captain Smart: Ace Broadcaster Warns Of More Hardships If NPP Retains Power In 2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the host of Accra-based Onua FM/TV, Godsbrain Captain Smart, had predicted more doom and gloom if the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) retains power in the 2024 general elections.

According to him, the country will be plunged into a further economic mess if Ghanaians vote for another NPP government.

The controversial on-air personality went a step further to predict victory for the NDC and former President Mahama.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh