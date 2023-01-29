The Ghana Police Service has interdicted one of its officers who is an Inspector

The said officer is alleged to have left his service rifle in a commercial vehicle after allegedly taking a GH¢100 bribe

A statement by the service also added that both the inspector and the driver are expected to assist in further investigations

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Inspector Sulemana Adam has been interdicted by the Ghana Police Service for negligently leaving behind a service vehicle in a commercial vehicle.

The officer stationed with the Rapid Deployment Force in Takoradi in the Western Region is alleged to have forgotten the gun in the trotro after collecting a GH¢100 bribe.

The service rifle left behind by the police inspector Image Credit: @KWAMEDO45488351

Source: Twitter

"Trotro' Driver Returns Police Gun Left Behind By Officer Who Took Bribe From Him

The rifle was returned by the driver of the aforementioned car, according to a statement made by Superintendent Olivia E.T. Adiku, Head of the Public Affairs Unit at the Western Regional Police Command.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“The interdicted officer, Inspector Sulemana Adam, station with the Rapid Deployment Force, Takoradi in the Western Region has been referred to the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to allow for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

The statement also noted that both the inspector and the driver have been invited to assist in further investigations.

Some netizens have been reacting to this development, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@kwakudonkohCA

The current police administration is doing a fantastic job

@swypperthegoat

Ghana Police Personnels are all not serious. Such a disgrace from a security service personnel over GHC 100 bribe. Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

@AhamahJur

Hmm sound good bh should we happy, next time he should be careful

@elipryce

It's all games........one of the most corrupt institutions in this country!

@Otumfoc_Nana

U for leave the driver alone oo

@oswatara

And it ends there.

@ListowelStephe1

Haha Asem ooo my people will never change laa

@Cutie330k

This one no bi Anas exposé oo...Na God exposé

@voiceofama

He should be dismissed straight away

Police Officer Interdicted After Video Of Him Allegedly Smoking Narcotic Drug Goes Viral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the police administration had interdicted one of its sergeants stationed at the Accra Regional Police Command after he was captured in a video smoking a substance suspected to be a narcotic drug.

Sergeant Isaac Nii Sowah was caught smoking the substance in uniform and would be taken through disciplinary and legal action, police said in an earlier statement.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh