The cost of electricity and water have been increased significantly by the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC) in a release issued on January 16, 2023.

According to the PURC, from February 1, 2023, electricity tariffs for all consumer groups will be increased by 29.96%, while water sees an 8.3% increase.

“The Commission however approved varying rates of adjustments including some reductions for selected industrial and commercial consumers as part of the ongoing restructuring of the existing water rate structure,” the PURC said in the release.

PURC has increased electricity tariffs by 29.96% and water by 8.3%. Source: UGC.

According to the release signed by Executive Secretary Dr Ishmael Ackah, the tariff increases have become important despite the economic challenges.

The statement explained that the increases are important to prevent a potential return to the days of erratic power supply.

The Commission said a return to the days of dumsor would be “catastrophic for Ghana”.

The PURC has said it will always strive to equitably balance the interests of the utility service and consumers.

The PURC also promised to hold service providers to strict adherence to regulatory standards and benchmarks.

