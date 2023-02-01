Forbes list of Africa's richest persons has been released but it does not have any of the popular Ghanaians touted locally as rich

Forbes’ List Of Richest People In Africa In 2023 did include Sam Jonah, Ibrahim Mahama or Osei Kwame Despite

The Forbes list is topped by Nigeria's Aliko Dangote with over $13 billion, followed by South Africa's Johann Rupert with $10.7 billion

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some of Ghana's celebrated wealthy businessmen like Sam Jonah, Ibrahim Mahama and Osei Kwame Despite did not make it onto Forbes' list of richest people in Africa for 2023 released recently.

The list of the 18 richest people in Africa were all classified as "billionaires" by Forbes Magazine. All the billionaires came from only seven of the 54 African countries.

Nigeria's Aliko Dangote topped the list with a fortune of $13.5 billion. The Nigerian industrialist still topped the list despite losing $400 million in the year under review.

L-R (down): Collage of Aliko Dangote and Johann Rupert and (top): Sam Jonah, Osei Kwame Despite and Ibrahim Mahama. Source: UGC, Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

The 2023 Forbes list of Africa's super-rich makes Dangote the richest person on the continent twelve times in a row.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Following closely is South Africa's luxury goods mogul Johann Rupert. He placed second with a net wealth of $10.7 billion. He is also reported to have lost $300 million in the year under review.

In third place is another South African Nicky Oppenheimer and his family with $8.4 billion.

Forbes list of top 10 billionaires in 2023

According to the list, the top ten wealthiest Africans come from only three countries -- Nigeria, South Africa and Egypt.

The top ten list is as follows:

1. Aliko Dangote (Nigeria) - $13.5bn

2. Johann Rupert (S.Africa) - $10.7bn

3. Nicky Oppenheimer (S.Africa) - $8.4bn

4. Abdulsalmad Rabiu (Nigeria) - $7.6bn

5. Nasser Sawiris (Egypt) - $7.3bn

6. Mike Adenuga (Nigeria) - $6.3bn

7. Issad Rebrab (Algeria) - $4.6bn

8. Naguib Sawiris (Egypt) - $3.3bn

9. Patrice Motsepe (S.Africa) - $3.2bn

10. Mohamed Mansour (Egypt) - $2.9bn

However, in the 11 to 18 positions, four more African countries make the list.

Forbes released a list of super-rich Africans recently. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

Forbes has explained that the net worths of the super-rich were calculated using their stock prices and currency exchange rates from the close of business on Friday, January 13, 2023.

This means the stocks of the business conglomerates owned by Ghanaians like Sam Jonah, Kwame Despite and Ibrahim Mahama are not in the billions of dollars.

Sudanese billionaire Mo Ibrahim did not make it on the list because he is a U.K. citizen and operates outside of Africa Forbes explained. The same reasons were assigned for the exclusion of South Africa's Nathan Kirsh and Egypt's Mohamed Al-Fayed.

Osei Kwame Despite looking 'rich' in white

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that Ghanaian millionaire Osei Kwame Despite proved his wealth and fashion sense during an event in 2022.

The business mogul was spotted in an all-white ensemble for the annual thanksgiving service organised by Executive members of the East Legon Fitness Club.

The Chief Executive officer of Despite Media always flaunts his wealthy and expensive cars on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh