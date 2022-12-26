Dr. Osei Kwame Despite Looks Dapper In White As He Arrives At Thanksgiving Service In 2023 Escalade Car
- Ghanaian millionaire Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has proven countless times throughout the year that is very fashionable
- The business mogul was spotted in an all-white ensemble for the annual thanksgiving service organized by Executive members of the East Legon Fitness Club
- The Chief Executive officer of Despite Media always flaunts her wealthy and expensive cars on social media
Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite joined his wealthy friends and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness club for its annual thanksgiving service.
The millionaire looked dapper in his all-white ensemble styled with trendy sunglasses for the star-studded event.
The humble and wealthy chief executive officer of Despite Media wore a short sleeve shirt with matching trousers designed with Tracy Osei, the beautiful wife of his son Kennedy Osei.
He completed his looks with black expensive scandals for the important occasion. The proud grandfather of beautiful twin girls wore a gold bracelet and gold watch while arriving in an expensive Escalade 2023 car.
Some social media users have commented on Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's trending video.
the_legal_nurse
He looks more like his son Kennedy
anwar_sadatodeneho
The real Odogwu’s
mckenzie_neymar
Despite looks 26
corlege1
I want to join this club.. very lucrative club
amg8831
lol aboa sika ❤️❤️❤️❤️
akua_verona
Separating the men from the boys
kobbysneakerz
Escalade no ano 3hye… chai
the_legal_nurse
God bless them all for making Ghana beautiful . We love them , at least Ghana can also bost of them too. We wish them long life and prosperity in their homes and beyond. Merry beautiful Christmas
5 Times Ghanaian Millionaire Dr. Osei Kwame Despite Attended High-Profile Events Wearing Stylish Outfits
Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has gained the admiration of many Ghanaians and the business community with his charisma, self-assurance, and cool demeanor.
Style is quite individual since what you wear says a lot about who you are. He is regarded by many as one of the stylish leaders with classic taste in clothing. He wears made-in-Ghana ensembles, especially those designed by his daughter-in-law Tracy Osei.
