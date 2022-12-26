Ghanaian millionaire Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has proven countless times throughout the year that is very fashionable

The business mogul was spotted in an all-white ensemble for the annual thanksgiving service organized by Executive members of the East Legon Fitness Club

The Chief Executive officer of Despite Media always flaunts her wealthy and expensive cars on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Ghanaian business mogul Dr. Osei Kwame Despite joined his wealthy friends and members of the East Legon Executive Fitness club for its annual thanksgiving service.

The millionaire looked dapper in his all-white ensemble styled with trendy sunglasses for the star-studded event.

Dr. Osei Kwame Despite looks dapper in white. Source: @utvghana

Source: Instagram

The humble and wealthy chief executive officer of Despite Media wore a short sleeve shirt with matching trousers designed with Tracy Osei, the beautiful wife of his son Kennedy Osei.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He completed his looks with black expensive scandals for the important occasion. The proud grandfather of beautiful twin girls wore a gold bracelet and gold watch while arriving in an expensive Escalade 2023 car.

Some social media users have commented on Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's trending video.

the_legal_nurse

He looks more like his son Kennedy

anwar_sadatodeneho

The real Odogwu’s

mckenzie_neymar

Despite looks 26

corlege1

I want to join this club.. very lucrative club

amg8831

lol aboa sika ❤️❤️❤️❤️

akua_verona

Separating the men from the boys

kobbysneakerz

Escalade no ano 3hye… chai

the_legal_nurse

God bless them all for making Ghana beautiful . We love them , at least Ghana can also bost of them too. We wish them long life and prosperity in their homes and beyond. Merry beautiful Christmas

5 Times Ghanaian Millionaire Dr. Osei Kwame Despite Attended High-Profile Events Wearing Stylish Outfits

Previously, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian businessman Dr. Osei Kwame Despite has gained the admiration of many Ghanaians and the business community with his charisma, self-assurance, and cool demeanor.

Style is quite individual since what you wear says a lot about who you are. He is regarded by many as one of the stylish leaders with classic taste in clothing. He wears made-in-Ghana ensembles, especially those designed by his daughter-in-law Tracy Osei.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh