The family of the young man who allegedly died at the hands of a police officer at the West Hills Mall has petitioned the Inspector General of Police Dr George Akuffo Dampare over the matter

The family of 33-year-old Shadrach Arloo wants the IGP to look into allegations of manhandling and the use of excessive force that led to the death of the boy

Shadrach Arloo's family also wants disciplinary action taken swiftly against the police officer who arrested him and other people who allegedly manhandled the boy

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The family of a young boy who died after an altercation with a police officer at the West Hills Mall has petitioned the Inspector General of Police to investigate the matter thoroughly.

The family of Shadrach Arloo believes their son was murdered.

"Your officers at the scene together with the private security stationed at the West Hills Mall and other persons on the 30th of January 2023 acted together to violate the deceased’s rights to human dignity and to life as guaranteed under Articles 15 and 13 of the 1992 Constitution," portions of the petition published by Joy News stated.

L-R: Shadrach Arloo (L) and the main entrance of the West Hills Mall. Source: UGC

Source: UGC

The family said the police officers' use of force was "reckless" and criminal.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The family is appealing to IGP Dr George Akuffo Dampare to launch a full-scale investigation into the murder of Shadrach allegedly by police officers and other persons at the West Hills Monday, January 30, 2023.

The family also wants the IGP to take firm disciplinary and criminal proceedings against any officer and persons found culpable in the murder of Shadrach.

The family said the death of their 33-year-old son has caused them deep pain.

Shadrach was reportedly approached by police and the mall security on suspicion of carrying a banned substance but he allegedly swallowed a black polythene containing the illegal substance before police got to him.

During the altercation with the police and West Hills Mall security, he was allegedly tased by a shop manager at the mall.

West Hills Mall shop manager remanded for allegedly tasing Shadrach

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that a shop manager at West Hills Mall has been arrested and remanded in police custody for fatally tasing Shadrach Arloo.

Statements filed in court on Thursday, February 2, 2023, claim Boafo Osei Kwame tased Shadrach while a policeman was trying to arrest Shadrach.

Boafo has been directed to reappear in court on February 16, 2023, for the hearing of the case to continue.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh