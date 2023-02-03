A shop manager at West Hills Mall has been arrested and remanded in police custody for fatally tasing Shadrach Arloo

Statements filed in court on Thursday, February 2, 2023, claim Boafo Osei Kwame tased Shadrach while a policeman was trying to arrest Shadrach

Boafo has been directed to reappear in court on February 16, 2023, for the hearing of the case to continue

Boafo Osei Kwame, the manager of Max Buy Ghana Limited, a shop located inside the mall and dealing in electrical appliances, allegedly used a taser to shock the 33-year-old man while a policeman was trying to arrest him.

Police prosecutors believe the tasing caused the death of the boy, an incident that gripped the whole country and caused disaffection among the public for the police.

Initial reports on the bizarre incident had claimed that the policeman who was arresting the young boy was the one who tased him.

However, according to a court correspondent for Starr News, Murtala Inusah, a case filed at the Sowutuom district court claims the shop manager, Boafo Osei Kwame, used his personal taser to attack Shadrach.

Why West Hills Mall police tried to arrest young Shadrach

According to portions of the statement of claim filed and heard in court on Thursday, February 2, 2022, by one Bernard Boanor Denkyi, said to be the Operations Manager at West Hills Mall, Shadrach and his friend were at the mall on Monday, January 30, 2023.

But the policeman on duty at the mall soon suspected them of stealing something from one of the shops.

The policeman, Sergeant Daniel Abeiku, then approached them and requested to search a bag Shadrach was holding.

Shadrach is alleged to have "opened [his] backpack, removed something wrapped in a black polythene back from the backpack and put in his back pocket and started running outside.”

The police sergeant then chased the now-deceased young man outside where he was arrested.

Shadrach allegedly resisted arrest and struggled with the policeman.

The case filed at the court added before Shadrach was handcuffed, he removed a wrapped polythene bag from his back pocket and swallowed it.

“The accused person [the Best Buy shop manager] who also saw the incident rushed to the scene and removed his personal Taser and shocked the deceased," the writ claimed.

Boafo Osei Kwame will reappear before the court on February 16, 2023, although his lawyers say the decision to remand him is harsh because it has not been established that the tasing killed Shadrach.

West Hills Mall management says Shadrach “swallowed something”

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that the management of West Hills Mall confirmed in a statement that Shadrach was suspected of possessing a banned substance.

The management of the mall also said Shadrack Arloo resisted arrest compelling the police officer to use stronger force.

The statement issued on Thursday, February 2, 2023, said Shadrach was pronounced dead by medics upon arrival at a facility on the same premises.

