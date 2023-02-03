The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says he has instructed his lawyers to act on the injunction filed against him by Rev. Kusi-Boateng

The revered man of God filed a court action against the NDC MP restraining him from further publications on him

Ablakwa has over the past weeks been on a crusade to expose underhand dealings in the building of the National Cathedral which has largely focused on Kusi Boateng who also doubles as a member of the Board of Trustees

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu has reacted to the injunction suit filed against him by a member of the National Cathedral’s Board of Trustee, Rev Victor Kusi-Boateng.

According to the NDC MP, his lawyers have been instructed to study the suit and take the necessary legal action on the case.

Ablakwa served with injunction suit at Metro TV

Kusi-Boateng on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, filed a court action against Ablakwa restraining him from further publications on him. But bailiffs tried in vain to serve the MP with the writs and finally did so on Friday, February 3, 2023, after a studio session at Accra-based Metro TV.

Ablakwa has over the past weeks been on a crusade to expose underhand dealings in the construction of the National Cathedral which has largely focused on Kusi-Boateng who is accused of holding multiple identities.

Truth shall prevail - Ablakwa reacts to Kusi-Boateng injunction suit

Taking to his social media handles to react to the development, Ablakwa said the injunction will not deter him from proceeding with his anti-corruption crusade.

“One Kwabena Adu Gyamfi also claiming to have an alias as Victor Kusi Boateng has secured a 10-day restraining order seeking to stop me from further publications on the Conflict of Interest & Double Identity Scandal. My lawyers duly instructed. Truth & Justice shall not be buried,” he said.

Netizens have been reacting to the injunction against the NDC MP, some of which are sampled below.

@obiMpenaAustine

Kicking the said court documents away isn't a way an MP should behave towards an officer of the court Can you explain why you did that?

@atemudda

If you have a case against him and truly believe you have a case, go to court and stop disturbing our ears with this brouhaha. Wo pɛ fans dodo..

@OliverAdjei2

This is to show something is definitely wrong with our judicial system. How can you even grant an order for injunction with two different identities on the same document for the same applicant. How does it even work?

@Nii_AkweiEben

Truth always wins. Keep up the good work. Our prayers are with you always. For God and country.

@Piloloo4

Just continue after the 10days ...truth always wins... If he has any tangible reason why he has two names he should make it clear and if it makes sense and legal he walks free if not his deeds will be exposed to all.

Kusi-Boateng injuncts Okudzeto Ablakwa

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev. Kusi-Boateng filed an injunction at a high court to stop further publications against him by NDC MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

According to a report by Joy News, Kusi-Boateng filed the writ at the human rights division of the high court to restrain Ablakwa from further publications on his alleged double identity.

