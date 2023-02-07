A pregnant mother who was trapped under a collapsed building in Aleppo, Syria, gave birth under the debris after Monday, February 6 devastating earthquake

The newborn girl was found by local rescuers unscathed under the pile of debris, but the rest of her family couldn't be traced

It is believed that the mother died under the rubble before she could be rescued, the number of deaths keeps on increasing by the hour

A harrowing video was shared of a newborn being rescued by local rescuers after the massive Syria earthquake on Monday, February 6.

The little tot's mother died in the rubble. Photo: CBS News.

It was truly a miracle as the newborn who was found under a pile of debris after their house collapsed, was unharmed when she was found by the local rescuers.

Speaking to CBS News, Adelheid Marschang, WHO senior emergency officer, said:

"All over Syria, the needs are highest after nearly 12 years of protracted, complex crisis, while humanitarian funding continues to decline."

Family untraceable

The mother couldn't be traced and it is believed that she died after delivering her baby girl under the rubble.

According to local media in Syria, the pregnant mother could have possibly gone into labour during the quake.

While the baby was being rushed to medics the crowd watched on as they witnessed both a miracle and a tragedy unfolding in real time.

Uncertain times

It is believed the earthquake has killed approximately more than 5,000 people across Turkey and Syria.

While others, like the infant's mother, are trapped underneath, tens of thousands have been left with no place to call home.

Others are sleeping in their cars while many more are stranded and are searching for a place to shelter their families, as many buildings have been rendered inhabitable.

No Kenyan affected by Syria earthquake

Following the incident, the Kenyan government issued a statement, saying no Kenyan had been reported as injured, missing or deceased in the earthquake tragedy.

Diaspora Affairs Principal Secretary Roseline Njogu stated the government had a number specifically for emergency situations for those in Turkey.

Njogu tweeted:

"Following today’s tragic earthquake in Turkey and N. Syria, @KenyaEmbAnkara confirms no reports of any Kenyan dead or injured. Kenyans affected by this earthquake can call the embassy hotline +90(538)502 0960, email diaspora@mfa.go.ke or DM us at @Diaspora_KE cc @ForeignOfficeKE."

