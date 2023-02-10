This week, a lot has happened in the real estate space that has caused a massive online stir. Ghana is building the biggest mall in West Africa, and photos of the mall have excited several netizens. In another trending story, photos show how Kanye West's $12 million Los Angeles house has been abandoned and left falling apart.

Two TikTokers also flaunted their mansions in Africa on social media, which excited several netizens.

Below are the best real estate stories for the week highlighted by YEN.com.gh.

1. Ghana International Mall: West Africa's biggest shopping centre with impressive facilities to be finished soon

Ghana is building West Africa's biggest mall. Photo credit: Accra in Focus

The Ghana International Mall, which when finished, will be the largest shopping mall in West Africa, is now being built in Accra and is expected to have a significant economic impact on the whole nation.

The mall will boast 100,000 square meters of commercial space and have amenities like a swimming pool, a playground for kids, parking for over 5000 cars and other recreational facilities.

2. St. Theresa's Hostel: Student's hostel in KNUST, dubbed as the most expensive in Africa

St. Theresa's Hostel is regarded as the most expensive in Africa. Photo credit: EducationWeb and Voice of Knust

Many claim that the St. Theresa's students' hostel, located in the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi, is Africa's most costly hostel due to the high rates of the rooms.

A picture of the hostel facility and information about the costs of the different rooms were posted on social media by the Voice of Knust Facebook page. The lowest price was GH¢ 5,500 per person for a room shared by four individuals, while the maximum cost was GH¢ 16,000 for a one-in-a-room.

3. TikToker flaunts the impressive features of her plush African mansion

A lady flaunts her huge mansion in Africa. Photo credit: @boluawe

Many people were astounded when a TikTok user named @boluawe shared a video of her lovely home in Africa. The two-storey residence had cars parked in its compound and boasted well-kept lawns, paved walkways, a summer hut, a chicken farm, and others.

4. Man shares hilarious video of how the inside of his mud house looks

A TikToker flaunts the beautiful interior of his mud house. Photo credit: @akdadonofficial

Many online users cracked up when a TikTok user with the handle @akdadonofficial published a video showcasing the stark difference between his house's exterior and inside appearances.

The video showed the young man opening his mud house's entrance to let netizens have a peek inside. When they went inside, they saw that the home's interior was nothing like the mud front.

5. Kanye West's abandoned $2 million mansion in Los Angeles falls apart

Kanye West's $2 million Los Angeles home is falling apart. Photo credit: BackGrid

Kanye West, a 45-year-old acclaimed American hip-hop legend, has once more taken centre stage. According to reports, the rapper's $2 million Los Angeles home is abandoned and rapidly falling apart. Recent photos and videos of the property also show it is filled with trash and has abandoned possessions.

