Reports coming in from Turkey say thermal cameras have detected sounds from the residence that housed Christian Atsu and others prior to the earthquake

The report adds that search and rescue efforts are still ongoing at the site with the hope of finding survivors

The dreaded earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria days ago has left thousands dead with many properties destroyed

New updates have emerged surrounding search and rescue efforts for more survivors in the aftermath of the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6.

In a tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh, Turkish journalist Salim Manav reported that rescuers have intensified their search at the destroyed Renaissance Residence where Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu and the Sporting Director of Hatayspor FC, Tanet Savut were as at the time the earthquake happened.

Reports say the residence of Christian Atsu is being searched by rescuers for survivors Photo credit@Anadolu Agency/ Getty Images

The post revealed that three different sounds were detected by thermal cameras, a situation which promoted the rescuers to be on high alert.

“EMERGENCY Message from Timuçin Aşçıgil (Taner Savut Hodja's brother-in-law): The Renaissance Site was looked at with a thermal camera, 3 different sounds were heard and the miners entered. Let's support urgently! Address: Ekinciler District, Renaissance Residence A Block Antakya – Hatay”

Apparently, Manav sourced one netizen called Timucin Ascigil on Twitter who is reported to be the brother-in-law of Hatayspor Sporting Director.

The post by Timucin Ascigil was accompanied by a 20-second video of rescuers at the site of the rubble.

“The Renaissance residence, which includes Hatayspor Sporting Director Taner Savut and football player Christian Atsu, was viewed with thermal cameras. 3 different sounds were heard. Work machines were stopped and miners entered. Need urgent support” the post read.

2-month-old baby found alive

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that five days after Christian Atsu went missing in the earthquake that struck Syria and Turkey, rescue efforts have yielded a bouncing baby who was found alive.

According to Ndtv, the baby was found alive almost 129 hours after the earthquake and thousands of rescue workers are still scouring through flattened neighbourhoods despite the freezing weather.

News of the new baby has restored the hopes of Ghanaians in finding their beloved superstar, Christian Atsu, a thought that was beginning to get sketchy after days.

