Ghana's Wheelchair Tennis Team was been robbed by armed men in Ogun State, Nigeria

This happened after the team competed in the 2023 ITF World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers in Abuja, Nigeria and were on their way back

Three people were injured as a result of the attack which happened at 2:30 in the morning

Ogun State, Nigeria - Ghana's Wheelchair Tennis Team has fallen victim to Nigerian armed robbers, specifically in the Ogun State in Nigeria.

According to an update shared on the official Twitter handle of the Ghana Paralympic Committee, the incident happened at about 2:30 while the team travelled by road.

"Armed robbers attacked the Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Team in Ogun State, Nigeria. After armed robbers struck, three players suffered injuries. It happened about 2:30 in the morning. NB: Viewer Discretion Advised," GTV also reported.

The Ghana Wheelchair Tennis Team in blue Photo credit: @paralympicgh

The squad was returning to Ghana after competing in the 2023 ITF World Team Cup Africa Qualifiers in Abuja, Nigeria, from February 8 to February 12.

Theresa Andor, a lady who stayed in Nigeria for decades, tells YEN.com.gh that the Ghanaian team should have been advised because the situation could have been worse.

"The route where the incident happened is a very dangerous one. Travelling there at 2:30 in the morning was a wrong decision to make. The team should have been advised not to do it. We should actually be glad nobody was deceased and they were not kidnapped," she said.

Comments from Ghanaians regarding the robbery on the wheelchair tennis team

Many social media users could not contain their reactions. Below are some thoughts they expressed.

@franswagga indicated:

I always say there are certain group of people who will always sell their country badly to the world. A visitor comes to your country for games, you attack then and steal from them. They leave and start sharing experience of how they were treated. Its a lasting memory.

@smilesboss said:

Ghanaians with all ur statement about Nigeria here is just to show how local u people are, even in America, worst things than this is still happening. It can happen anywhere. I condemned such act anyways.

See the official post below:

Source: YEN.com.gh