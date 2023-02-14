New updates regarding search and rescue efforts for Christian Atsu have been made known by his agent

In a tweet, Nana Sechere stated that some belongings of the Hatayspor player have been found

Netizens who reacted to the post expressed optimism that Christian Atsu and other survivors will be found and rescued

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The agent of Christian Atsu has broken his silence regarding search and rescue efforts currently ongoing in Hatay with the hope of finding survivors following the serious earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria on February 6.

In a series of tweets sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nana Sechere revealed that nine days after the earthquake his client is yet to be found.

A new update says the two pairs of shoes belonging to Christian Atsu have been found, but he is still missing Photo credit @Anadolu Agency/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The agent said although the search and rescue teams have been able to locate the exact room of Christian Atsu and have even found two pairs of his shoes, the player himself remains to be seen.

During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes.”

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

He said that at the moment, thermal imagery has detected five persons beneath the rubble where Atsu’s building crashed. However, he has been advised to keep his expectations in check as the real proof of living is sight, sound, and smell.

“Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to 5 lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able locate Christian” the tweet read.

Ghanaians react to the new development on Christian Atsu

Netizens who reacted to the latest update by the agent of Atsu remained optimistic that the Hatayspor player will be found.

@Ohenebakwesi3:

What the hell is Ghana's Turkish embassy doing after close to 9 days ?

@vikingnelsson:

We are sorry to hear about all of this and we hope they find him soon. Our prayers with him and his family

@NelsonManchest1:

We are praying

@kobby_397:

We pray for the best

Turkey Embassy requests items for victims

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported that the Turkish embassy in Ghana has pleaded with Ghanaians to donate in kind to support persons affected by the devastating earthquake that hit the country and neighbouring Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.

YEN.com.gh has sighted a release from the embassy requesting items like raincoats, baby formulas, blankets and mattresses, among others to support the victims.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh