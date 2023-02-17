Men armed with guns opened fire on three cargo trucks on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at Bawku in the Upper East Region

Three people have died and four others have sustained injuries and receiving treatment at a hospital in Kumasi

A bitter chieftaincy conflict in Bawku has caused a major security situation where armed people wreak havoc on civilians

Unknown gunmen have opened fire sporadically on three heavy-duty trucks 20 kilometres from Bawku, in the Upper East Region, killing three people instantly and injuring four others.

According to a report by Joy News, the trucks had been transporting tomatoes and pepper from the conflict-ridden Bawku to Accra when the incident happened on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

"Bullet holes on the windscreen, side and rear of the vehicles show aggressive spontaneous shooting," the report described one of the cargo vehicles that encountered the gunmen and now parked in Kumasi.

One of the survivors, 44-year-old Kwaku Karl, said his 22-year-old son is among the dead.

Narrating how the incident happened, Karl said although they ducked under the car seats the heavy shooting got them and killed his son. The injured people are receiving medical care at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi.

The drivers allege that they requested a police escort to get out of the conflict zone with their goods, but they refused.

Police are yet to comment on the latest incident.

Bawku conflict has persisted for decades

The Upper East Region town of Bawku remains one of Ghana's hottest spots for violent chieftaincy conflicts that have spanned at least 40 years.

The poor security situation in the area means thugs with guns and ammunition target unarmed civilians, especially women and children, for violent attacks.

In recent times, there have been calls for the government to provide psychological assistance to victims of the protracted conflict.

A recent enskinment of a chief in the area has been condemned by the government as a recipe for further violent clashes.

Minister fears jihadists may have infiltrated the war-torn area

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that the upper east regional minister raised red flags over the activities of suspected jihadist movements in Bawku.

Stephen Yakubu says this is accounting for the recurring conflict which has intensified in the last few days.

Bawku has for several decades witnessed a conflict which has claimed several lives and displaced hundreds of residents.

