The upper east regional minister is raising red flags over the activities of suspected jihadist movements in Bawku

Stephen Yakubu says this is accounting for the recurring conflict which has intensified in the last few days

Bawku has for several decades witnessed a conflict which has claimed several lives and displaced hundreds of residents

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Stephen Yakubu, the upper east regional minister, has raised red flags over the movement of suspected jihadists in the region.

According to him, border towns like Bawku may have been infiltrated by the suspected jihadists who are operating in the southern part of Burkina Faso.

Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu and some jihadists Image Credit: @govUERCC Intelligence_kenya

Source: Facebook

Recurring violence in Bawku as a result of jihadists - Yakubu

Speaking on the back of the latest violence in Bawku which claimed some seven lives, the minister attributed the escalation of the conflict in Bawku to those persons.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Yakubu who also doubles as the Chairman of the upper east regional security council said jihadists operating across the border next to Bawku are a major concern.

“It is very sad that people have lost their lives, it is something that the Council wants to know what happened. But I also want to say that these troubles in Bawku are taking too long,” he said.

Bawku conflict a headache for Ghana

For decades now, Bawku has witnessed a conflict which some say is chieftaincy related. The associated violence has claimed several lives and displaced hundreds of residents who have abandoned their homes for fear of reprisal attacks.

The violence has escalated in the last few days leading to an uneasy calm in the area after some military personnel allegedly shot and killed some youths in the town.

YEN.com.gh has sampled some of the comments in reaction to the claims by the Minister and produced some of them below.

De Cosby

This is not new! They have been there and taking advantage of the tribal situation!

Adda DyNelson

They have been there since they entered the southern part of Burkina Faso. Just that they have not been able to operate but we in Bawku create an enabling environment for them to thrive.

Kore Koozimbe CK-Millanian

Such an irresponsible comment by the Minister

Toufic Khalil George

And he is still at post

Oya Kali

COVID funds have dried up. Now back to terrorism funding. Fake conflict to seek international military aid.

Eðem L. Nukafu

They stop throwing dust into our eyes..The Military messed up

Mahama Ayariga accuses the military of killing 7 people in Bawku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the Member of Parliament for Bawku Central, Mahama Ayariga had accused some military personnel of shooting to death seven of his constituents in Bawku in the Upper East Region.

According to him, the said officers who were dispatched to keep the peace of the town after violence threatened to break out, rather resorted to indiscriminate shooting which claimed the lives of the deceased.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh