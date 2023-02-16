On January 15, 2023, two males in their early 20s were discovered dead at the Kpone Laaloi beach

The pair reportedly drowned at the beach in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana on Valentine's Day

An online user recounted the terrible experience of a relative in response to the depressing images posted on Twitter by the Ghana News Agency

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The lifeless bodies of two men in their early 20s were washed ashore at the Kpone Laaloi beach in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana on Wednesday, January 15.

The deceased, Albert Tetteh Doku, 20, and John Tetteh Narh, reportedly drowned at the beach on Valentine's Day, January 14.

When the lifeless bodies of Albert and John were found

In the early hours of Wednesday, residents discovered their remains after they had washed ashore.

Ghanaian boys drown at Kpone Laaloi beach. Photo credit: @GHANANEWSAGENCY.

Source: Twitter

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The heartbreaking photos of their lifeless bodies covered with cloths have emerged on social media.

Netizen shares a sad experience about the boys who drowned

The moving images, shared on Twitter by the Ghana News Agency, garnered reactions with only one comment at the time of this report.

@Grafpixel1, a social media user who shared an experience, said, ''I lost a relative through drowning. It is devastating and heartbreaking''.

See the images below:

Man dies in girlfriend's room

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that a superb of an unfortunate incident occurred at Asokore Mampong Municipality in the Ashanti Region, which saddened residents of the community.

On Saturday, 14 May 2022, one Felix visited his girlfriend on a night which was supposed to be a romantic one but ended sourly.

The couple is said to have had dinner before they went indoors to have their rest, but the young man died in the room.

KNUST student killed by friend over GH¢300 debt

Separately, YEN.com.gh previously published an articles on a student whose friend killed him.

The young Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology student was murdered by a friend of his after the buddy demanded payment of a GHc300 debt.

As classes at the university resumed, the deceased student was requesting money from his friend so that he could pay his tuition.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh