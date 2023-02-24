Ghana has voted against Russia's aggression on Ukraine at the UN for a second time during a special session that ended on Thursday, February 23, 2023

Ghana and a total of 28 African states voted to approve a resolution calling on Russia to immediately and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine

Hours after Russia attacked Ukraine in February 2022, the government of Ghana issued a statement to condemn Putin's aggression

Ghana has for a second time backed a UN resolution condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine a year ago.

The resolution of the 11th emergency special session tabled on February 16, 2023, called on Russia to:

“Immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, and calls for a cessation of hostilities.”

L-R: Akufo-Addo interacts with other heads of state during the Accra Initiative summit in 2022, and Putin greets Afuko-Addo during at Russia-Africa Summit in 2019. Source: Getty Images.

The vote on Thursday, February 23, 2023, showed that a total of 28 African states including Ghana supported the vote. The UN General Assembly in New York overwhelmingly backed a resolution.

Only 15 African states on Thursday abstained.

Across the world, 141 states backed the resolution with 32 abstaining and seven voting against it.

African countries that voted to abstain are:

Algeria,

Angola,

Burundi,

Central Africa Republic,

Congo-Brazzaville,

Ethiopia,

Gabon,

Guinea,

Mozambique,

Namibia,

South Africa,

Sudan,

Togo,

Uganda

Zimbabwe

Eritrea and Mali were the only African countries who voted to support Russia’s aggression in Ukraine.

Ghana condemns Russia's invasion for the first time

YEN.com.gh reported in an earlier story that hours after Russia attacked Ukraine, the government of Ghana issued a statement to condemn Russia.

The statement from Ghana's Foreign Minister captured the country's dissatisfaction over the Russian invasion.

Over a thousand Ghanaian students who studying in Ukraine at the time were asked to seek shelter pending further actions.

Ghana abstains from vote to suspend Russia UN Human Rights Council

Also, in April 2022, Ghana abstained from voting on a UN resolution to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council.

Other Africa countries that voted to abstain from the resolution include Nigeria, Cameroon and South Africa.

According to experts, Ghana's vote was consistent with its diplomatic stance but not consistent with recent remarks by Nana Akufo-Addo when he visited then-UK prime minister, Boris Johnson.

Akufo-Addo said it will continue to vote against Russia's attack on Ukraine because the West African state was "against Great powers trampling on small states."

