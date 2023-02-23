Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has called for constitutional reforms to cap the number of ministerial appointments by the Executive

The experienced politician and one of Ghana's longest-serving Members of Parliament made the proposal when he spoke on Wednesday, February 22, at an event held in Parliament to mark 30 years of democracy in Ghana

But Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso said Ghana does not need a constitutional reform but a totally new constitution that deals with present challenges in Ghana's democratic dispensation

The Majority Leader has said Ghana's 1992 Constitution needs to be reformed to limit the number of ministerial appointments any president of the Republic can make.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and MP for Suame made the suggestion when he spoke at the launch of a ceremony to mark Ghana’s 30 years of parliamentary democracy.

The event was organised by Ghana’s Parliament on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The experienced politician and one of Ghana’s longest parliamentarians also said a reform that caps the ministerial appointments by the Executive arm of government would, for instance, remove the winner-takes-all-attitude in politics.

He also said setting a limit on the president’s appointments through a constitutional reform would also prevent what he terms the do-or-die stance by political parties during elections.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's speech that was informed by his long years also called for constitutional reforms that would make the Speaker of Parliament a serving legislator for a constituency.

Already, the Minority caucus is berating president Nana Akufo-Addo for bloating his government with an unprecedented number of ministerial appointments at a time the country was reeling under a severe economic crisis.

The event held in Parliament brought together former Speakers of Parliament and other stakeholders in Ghana's politics.

1992 Constitution must be changed, not reformed

Meanwhile, the Dean of the Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Professor Vladimir Antwi-Danso, who also spoke at the landmark event said what Ghana needs is a new constitution, not reforms.

“I believe that if we have something new, politicians will jump to it to serve a better purpose,” said.

Prof Antwi-Danso also said Ghana must adopt the principle of proportional representation of lawmakers in Parliament to better serve Ghanaians.

