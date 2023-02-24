The family of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu has expressed its gratitude for the massive show of love and support

Atsu’s family says it is also appreciative of the assistance from president Akufo-Addo after the demise of their relative

The former Chelsea player lost his life tragically in an earthquake that ravaged Turkey and Syria

Even though the family of Christain Atsu is yet to come to terms with his demise, they have taken time off their mourning to thank Ghanaians.

The Twasam family expressed gratitude for the massive show of love and support after the news of the tragic passing of their relative went viral.

Atsu's family thanks Akufo-Addo for assistance

The family also signalled out president Nana Akufo-Addo for the assistance he rendered them as they frantically searched for Atsu, who perished in the Tuirkey-Syria earthquake.

Speaking to Accra-based Citi News, a family spokesman, Robert Ani, said words alone cannot adequately express the family’s gratitude for the support Ghanaians rendered to them.

Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians have been helpful to us - Atsu's family

“The support of the government and Ghanaians has been overwhelming. First, I want to thank President Akufo-Addo for taking a keen interest right from when the incident occurred. The President has been very helpful. We want to say thank you to him and the Ghanaians, also. The support has been overwhelming”, he said.

The 31-year-old Christian Atsu’s body was found under the rubble at his location in the Turkish province of Hatay last Saturday, February 18, 2023, following the 7.8 magnitude earthquake, which claimed nearly 50,000 lives.

School, football boots, fees, and other good things Atsu will be remembered for

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Chelsea midfielder was widely touted as a humanitarian par excellence.

He’s said to have impacted and touched the lives of many not only through his footballing skills and deft touches but through his philanthropic gestures.

Atsu is fondly remembered for constructing educational facilities for schools across the country, paying school fees of needy but brilliant students, and securing freedom for prisoners who couldn’t pay their fines among others.

