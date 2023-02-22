The date for the one-week observance of the late Christian Atsu has been scheduled to take place on March 4.

The Ghana Football Association made the disclosure in a release on its website on Wednesday, February 22

Representatives of the GFA and Sports Ministry visited the family of the late winger to sign the book of condolence

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The one-week observance of the late Newcastle winger Christian Atsu has been slated for Saturday, March 4, 2023, YEN.com.gh can report.

This was contained in a release by the Ghana Football Association(GFA) on its website.

The family of Christian Atsu has announced the date for his one-week observance Photo credit@Serena Taylor/Getty Images @ghanafa.org

Source: UGC

It comes after a delegation from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the family house of the late player to show solidarity with the bereaved family members in their time of grief.

GFA and Sports Ministry sign Christian Atsu's book of condolence

Leading the delegation for the GFA were the Executive Council Member Nana Sarfo Oduro and the Deputy General Secretary Alexander Asante, whereas the Sports Ministry was ably represented by the Deputy Sports Minister Evans Bobie (Hon.) and the Chief Protocol Officer at the Youth, Diana Boateng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Evans Bobie (Hon.) and Nana Sarfo Oduro later signed the Book of Condolence.

Asamoah Gyan calls out Bongo Ideas

Earlier YEN.com.gh reported how that Ghanaian football legend Asamoah Gyan has got people talking after threatening to harm Bongo Ideas, a Twitter user and self-proclaimed critic, over some comments he made regarding the late Christian Atsu.

Bongo, who had been making light of Atsu's death in his tweets, finally went too far with a tweet that insinuated Atsu was haunting him from beyond the grave.

Also, a young white lady has cleared the air over media reportage that she is the wife of the late Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young lady @sofiakasy revealed that she has no relationship with the late player and hence reports that she was his partner are not true.

“I am getting a lot of comments about me being Atsu's wife, I am not Atsu's wife, I do not know even if I am saying the name right but I feel sorry for his wife. She continued

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh