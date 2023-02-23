The founder and leader of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, has been reported dead

Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye, the founder and leader of the Resurrection Power New Generation Church (RPNGC), has been reported dead.

The revered man of God is said to have given up the ghost in the early hours of Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, where he was receiving treatment.

A statement issued by the church confirmed the passing of the leader, who has been battling a stroke since October 23, 2021.

The statement signed by the legal counsel of the church, Alexander Abban, chronicled the health challenges the man of God battled before giving up the ghost.

It said the televangelist underwent a series of medical treatments to facilitate his recovery, which improved his condition.

However, his condition deteriorated, leading to him being rushed back to the hospital for treatment, where he gave up the ghost.

News of his death has left church members and sympathizers traumatized.

Rev. Boakye dominated headlines in 2022 when he engaged in a public spat with his wife who was accused of playing a role in the man's ailment.

The public war of words led to the estranged wife breaking away with other loyalists to form her own church.

Some have taken to social media to pay glowing tributes to his memory, some of which have been compiled by YEN.com.gh.

@lordknows876

Rest In Perfect Peace Rev.Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power

@Quameappiah

SleepWell...U fought a good fight,your father will award you your crown

@NyameAkwasi33

RIP Rev Boakye

@spintextv

Information reaching us this morning is that Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye of Resurrection Power New Generation Church has passed on to the Lord this morning. Our deepest condolence to all the church members in Tema West Municipality. #RIPManofGod #RIP

@Drnayas

HNMM SAD: It's been confirmed that Rev. DR. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye is dead. May he rest in peace ️

@heiskofimalandi

Rev. Anthony Kwadwo Boakye will resurrect again. God please

I'll collapse your marriage - Rev Boakye to those who leave his church

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Rev Anthony Kwadwo Boakye had threatened to collapse the marriage of members who leave his church after receiving a breakthrough.

The man of God made the shocking announcement during a church service, as he cautioned to take back other breakthroughs of such members, including their wealth and children.

''If you make money, marry and give birth under my leadership but leave the church, I'll take back the blessings and even collapse the marriage,'' he threatened doom.

