The Ghana police have released CCTV images of an alleged robbery incident that occurred at the popular Accra Mall shopping centre on Monday

According to police, the two suspects, who look like Arabs, stole $1,600 from a forex bureau located inside the mall when the attendant was not paying attention

Police have declared the two suspects wanted and have urged the public to contact them with information that could lead to the arrest of the two robbers

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

The police have released CCTV images of an alleged robbery incident that happened at the popular Accra Mall shopping centre on Monday, February 27, 2023.

Initial reports on social media suggested that the daylight incident was a coordinated robbery by two people who looked like Arabs.

One fo the CCTV images released by police on Monday (L) and the entrance of the Accra Mall. Source: Facebool/@GhPoliceService, @AccraMallLimited

Source: UGC

Someone on Facebook posted this hours after the incident:

"Had a call about 2hrs ago there was a robbery in one of our popular malls this afternoon. Actors were without masks and looked Lebanese. Wow!"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

However, police explained in a statement shortly after news of the alleged coordinated robbery incident hit social media that the two people thieves only took advantage of a situation of lack of vigilance by the attendant of a forex bureau located inside the mall.

CCTV images released by the police show the two robbers did not were a mask nor carry a gun.

The police statement accompanying the images explained that the two robbers entered the mall under the pretext of changing cash at the bureau de change and when the attendant was not looking stole $1,600.

"Upon realising that the money had been stolen, the attendant went after them but the two sat in a waiting vehicle and drove off," police said.

Police said the two people have been declared wanted and have appealed to the public to call 0200416540 with information on the two suspected robbers.

Police have warned operators of forex bureaux to be vigilant and immediately report suspicious activities to the police.

Police said that the move by the two wanted robbers at the Accra Mall could be a new approach adopted by criminals to steal from unsuspecting persons.

Ghana Armed Forces assemble armoured cars for banks to fight robberies

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Ghana has started assembling robust armoured vehicles for the safe transportation of bulk cash by banks and other institutions.

The company building the vehicles is a joint venture between a company managed by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and Kenaki manufacturing.

The company was formed in response to fatal hits on cash-in-transit by armed robbers a few months ago.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh