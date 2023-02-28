Dr Daniel McKorley or 'McDan' has been caught in the web of the law after he disobeyed the orders of a High Court

The Ghanaian business mogul has been found guilty of contempt of a high court for still holding on to a disputed land at East Legon although the court had ruled that he should relinquish the land

According to a GNA report published on February 28, 2023, he has been fined GH¢40,000 or go to jail for 21 days if he defaults on the fine

Respected Ghanaian business mogul Daniel McKorley, known popularly as McDan, has been convicted by a High Court for disobeying orders of a judge.

According to a report by state-owned wire service, Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, presiding judge Justice Kweku Tawiah Ackaah-Boafo explained that he convicted McDan to counter the perception that the rich and powerful in Ghana can easily disrespect the law.

He has been asked to pay a fine of GH¢40,000 or go to jail for 21 days in default.

Why McDan was convicted of contempt

The GNA report explained that one Al-Hassan Iddisah filed a case of contempt against the owner of the McDan Group conglomerate on May 20, 2020, for forcibly taking over a disputed land at the high-end East Legon suburb.

The Applicant explained that he has been in possession of two plots of land left for him by his wife and mother since 2002 until McDan took the land from him with force, with the help of the Madina Circuit Court and some police officers.

However, Al-Hassan Iddisah took the matter to the High Court where he was declared the true owner of the disputed land.

The report said although McDan was asked to leave the land for Al-Hassan, the wealthy businessman failed to do so, compelling Iddisah to file the case of contempt.

“It is rather a sanction to serve the administration of justice in the public interest that the law is no respecter of persons and their status in the society,” the GNA report quoted the judge after before convicting McDan.

