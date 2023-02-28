Ghanaian businessman and millionaire McDan has offered to finance the medical treatment of Ghana's tallest man

Suleman Abdul Samed was diagnosed with a chronic ulcer and excess growth hormones some years ago

The CEO of the McDan Group of Companies committed to covering the entire cost of the treatment after learning about the situation

Ghanaian business owner McDan, born Dr Daniel McKorley, has committed to funding the medical treatment of Ghana's tallest man Suleman Abdul Samed.

Samed, known by the moniker Awuche, was diagnosed with a chronic ulcer and excess growth hormones some years ago, making life unbearable.

How McDan learned about Awuche's condition

The Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the McDan Group of Companies offered to pay the entire cost of medical treatment after Awuche's situation came to his attention.

''My team in the north called me, and they know what I do. They called me to say that Awuche has a problem. And his problem is lingering.

''And, if we have the tallest man in the world who has a problem, they know what McDan can do. So, I quickly called my foundation team and see what we could do for him,'' McDan said.

Awuche can breathe a sigh of relief

Awuche has been going to monthly appointments since he was given the gigantism diagnosis a few years ago to handle the complications. He can now sigh relief after the businessman committed to paying his entire medical bills.

Ibrahim Mahama to Pay for treatment of former NSMQ star

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama, a businessman from Ghana, pledged to cover the cost of medical care of Ningwei Leonard Lanyeli, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant.

Financial limitations forced Lanyeli to abandon his childhood dream of becoming a doctor. His bipolar disorder worsened, forcing him to postpone finishing his optometry degree at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

According to Mahama's aide, the millionaire has offered to pay for Lanyeli to complete his remaining university coursework and pursue further education abroad. Ningwie Leonard Lanyeli, a former National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) contestant.

