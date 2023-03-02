Former Ghanaian international, Anas Seidu, is asking President Nana Akufo-Addo to redeem a promise his predecessor General Acheampong made

According to Anas, Acheampong said every Black Stars player would be given an estate if they won the African Cup of Nations

The stars were able to do that in 1978, but Acheampong never honoured his promise before he got overthrown

Anas Seidu, a former Black Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak footballer, has fervently urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to honour the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations championships with the homes they were promised.

According to Anas, the late head of state General Ignatius Kutu Acheampong promised every Black Stars player houses if they won the tournament, but that has not been granted.

Seidu requests His Excellency Nana Addo to give his plea urgent consideration because most of the squad members are on their last legs, and he also wants to see the promise kept before he passes away.

The former Black Stars player Anas Seidu made the passionate appeal on the Brew Smith Show after he granted an interview on their YouTube channel.

Why Anas Seidu and the 1978 Ghana squad were not given the houses government promised

According to Anas Seidu, the promise failed to be granted, and then former President Jerry John Rawlings staged a coup to overthrow the government.

"Kutu Acheampong pledged that he would give each of us one estate after we won the 78. However, Rawlings arrived and staged a coup and that was it. We keep complaining but nobody listens to us," he said.

Watch the video below:

