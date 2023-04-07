An alumnus of the University of Cape Coast, Dr Nathaniel Codjoe, where hopes to see himself in the next five years

In an interview, the young doctor revealed that he has plans to set up a stroke management facility

Nathaniel Codjoe has been widely praised after he bagged 16 awards at the 55th congregation of UCC

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Dr Nathaniel Codjoe, a young Ghanaian doctor who rose to prominence following his academic accomplishments at the University of Cape Coast(UCC), has gone public on his ambitions as a medical doctor.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, the intelligent doctor revealed that his major ambition in the medical field is to become a neurologist.

Nathaniel Codjoe reveals to be a neurologist Photo credit: msa_ucc @MBawumia/ Twitter

Source: Twitter

The alumnus of UCC, who bagged 16 awards at the 55th congregation of the university, said he was passionate about stroke management and would even want to set up a special facility dedicated to the treatment of stroke.

Dr Codjoe made this revelation when he was quizzed on where he saw himself in the next five years as far as the medical profession was concerned.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

"At the moment I am considering neurology; hopefully by the time I complete my housemanship things will be much clearer. But for now, I want to do that because I have the passion to contribute to stroke management in the country."

He added:

"I am hoping to set up a stroke facility specifically designed to the management of stroke patients so that all that staff there will be well-trained to deal with that”

Watch video below

Ghanaians react young doctor Nathaniel Codjoe's plan to become a neurologist

Ghanaians who reacted to the interview by the young doctor commended him for his academic achievement.

Eben said:

Congratulations, Dr. Nathaniel. UCC and Ghana is proud of you.

Frank Akudugu added:

Very inspiring, next bext Best Neurologist in the world

Nathaniel Codjoe meets Bawumia after sweeping 16 awards at UCC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh it was reported that Nathaniel Codjoe had met Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia took to Twitter to share his delight about meeting the young doctor and also congratulated him in person.

Meet @codjoenat27, who graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in medicine and surgery and swept 16 out of 22 awards at the just-ended 2nd session of the 55th Congregation of the University of Cape Coast. Congratulations Nathaniel. Reach for your dreams. It is possible,'' a tweet on Vice-President Bawumia's account read.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh