The newly-appointed coach of the Black Stars of Ghana, Chris Hughton, has sadly lost his dad

This was shortly after Chris Hughton got his new appointment and readied himself to be unveiled to Ghanaians

Social media users have been saddened by the sad update, which is another big blow they have to endure after Christian Atsu's death

Chris Hughton, the former Brighton manager recently appointed as the head coach of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, has sadly lost his father.

The former Brighton manager was hired two weeks ago and was supposed to be introduced before March, but he stayed in the UK after his father passed away for a while. Hughton will now likely travel to Ghana the following week for his unveiling.

This is according to Communications Director Henry Asante Twum, who disclosed the sad development to TV3 Ghana.

The news about Chris Hughton's father is the second enormous tragedy that has hit Ghana football in quick succession, as it follows the demise of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu, who died in an earthquake in Turkey.

Ghanaians were engulfed in a wave of sadness upon hearing the news. Below are some of the thoughts they have been sharing.

Ampofo Charles commented:

Do you think it's easy to work under the Akufo Addo administration, sorry sir, stay strong? It's not easy to lose a father.

Lawrence Addo Danso indicated:

My condolences to you and the entire family. It will be better for him to step aside for his assistant to manage the impending game with Angola due to psychological reasons connected to losing his father.

Kofi A Clement stated:

He will be strong and Will serve very well...As for losing his Ghanaian father in his earlier days in office is only a thing to add more fuel to his tank...

