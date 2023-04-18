An old photo of Ghanaian musicians Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugene has emerged online and this has sparked massive comments from people

With the sudden trend of lookalikes in the country, people wondered whether it was the original versions or the clones

In the background of the story, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugene's lookalike, Rockstar Jnr, disclosed that he is not making money from being his clone

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

An old picture of Ghanaian musicians Wendy Shay and Kuami Eugene has surfaced on social media and this has confused many Ghanaians.

With the topic of lookalikes being a sudden trend in the country, many people have wondered whether they are the original versions.

Wendy Shay (right), Kuami Eugene (left) and an old photo of the two (middle). Image Credit: @wendyshayofficial @kuamieugene

Source: Instagram

In the viral throwback picture, the two were seen all-booed up as Wendy's left arm was around the neck of Kuami.

It may seem as though the 'Cryptocurrency' hitmaker did not want fans to assume that they were in an amorous relationship, hence having his arms folded around his crotch.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

They both smiled when the memorable moment was being captured. The two looked very youthful, without their dreadlocks.

See the old photo of Kuami Eugene and Wendy Shay below.

Ghanaians react to an old picture of Kuami Eugene and Wendy Shay

The viral picture got many people wondering whether it was the original Kuami Eugene and Wendy Shay or their replicas.

See selected comments from the post below:

@ObremponbaK said:

Kuami looks like a medical student

@WEBLOCKS stated:

Trying so hard to create another look alike a oh Ama Ghana ?

@ObibaAyala said:

Now this looks like a Kuami look alike

@OriafoB stated:

Wendy is fine....but some men don't appreciate good woman...they just wanna chop and clean mouth.

@Eazi1111 commented:

Is it their look alike or something else

Kuami Eugene's clone Rockstar Jnr debunks rumours about cashing out with his image

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kuami Eugen's clone, Rockstar Jnr, disclosed that he was not making money from being his replica.

He explained the viral video that insinuated that he was billed to perform at a show and took money for it.

The interview on Okay FM agitated many Ghanaians who failed to understand the story he shared.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh