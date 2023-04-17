Before and after photos of Ghanaian boxer, Freezy Macbones have inspired social media users

The photos highlighted the transformation of the Ghanaian boxer since he travelled to the UK

Netizens, in their reaction to the post, have also expressed a desire to one day travel outside in search of greener pastures

Ghanaian boxer Seth Gyimah also known as Freezy Macbones, has sparked an emotional reaction from netizens after he shared before and after photos of his time in Ghana and now that he is in the UK.

The post, which was shared on Facebook, had 2 photos of the 33-year-old positioned side by side.

The left photo, which was taken some years back in Ghana, showed a young Freezy Macbones in Ghana holding a shovel and standing at a construction site.

From his appearance, it appeared Freezy Macbones was a mason in Ghana before he left for the UK.

The second picture, which was taken during a weigh-in, however, tells a different story as Freezy Macbones had successfully switched careers to become a boxer and was looking fresh and well-built.

At the time of writing the report, the post had gathered over 4000 likes and 300 comments.

Ghanaians react to the photos of Freezy MacBones

Social media users who reacted to the story were amazed by the massive transformation of the 33-year-old, with some expressing desire to travel abroad.

Henry Rhule stated:

From this background, you can imagine the strength of the punches.

Moses Adongo Asabire said:

To be honest I really Really love this your pics and your faith determination

Asugyafuorhene Braa Kwaku stated:

He would have died a pauper in Umuofia kwa!

Erica Quaye replied:

From grace to grass through determination

