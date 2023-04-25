Inspector Ahmed Twumasi has spoken for the first time since he shot and killed his girlfriend Madwoa in Kumasi

In court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, Inspector Twumasi said Madwoa owed him GH¢5,000

He also told the court that he did not intend to kill the 26-year-old lady and that what happened on April 20 is known to God

The man who shot his girlfriend to death in Adum, Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region, has spoken about the incident for the first time in court.

Inspector Ahmed Twumasi appeared at the Asokore Mampong District Court on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, charged with murder.

“I have no intention to commit the crime; what happened is between me and God," 3News recounted what Inspector Twumasi told the court.

Family members wail in court

The police officer, who is married with kids, shot dead his girlfriend Victoria Dapaah, aka Madwoa, on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

According to 3News, he told the court on Tuesday that the lady owed him GH¢5,000.

Family members who were in court on Tuesday wailed bitterly at the sight of the suspect in court.

Murder case continues next month

Inspector Twumasi was not given the opportunity to plead guilty or not guilty, but when asked if he had anything to say he said only God knows his intentions.

He will be held in police custody until the next court appearance.

The Asokore Mampong District Court has set the next court date for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

Police find Inspector after days of hiding

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that police arrested Inspector Twumasi at Sekyere in the Ashanti Region after a special police operation to find him.

Police said in a statement on April 23 that Inspector Twumasi went into hiding after the incident, prompting a manhunt.

Madwoa's father says the boyfriend he knows is not the Inspector

Madwoa's father, Atakora, as the man identifies himself, has said he has no knowledge of the Inspector's relationship with his daughter.

According to him, there's only one man he knows was in Madwoa's life, and he is a footballer, not a police inspector.

It is rumoured that Madwoa had decided to break up with the Inspector, a decision that the police officer did not like.

