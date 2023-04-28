A Ghanaian man who went to the United Kingdom was investigated after the metal detector at Heathrow Airport triggered when he got there

It turned out that he was only wearing 6 clothes that had a metallic button on one of them, which was nothing illegal

Although the man explained this was because the weather was too cold, one official opined he wanted to reduce his luggage cost

A video taken at Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom shows the moment a Ghanaian man was investigated because the metal detector triggered an alert on him.

When he was taken to the private side room, it was discovered that the man wore six different clothes, and the last one had a metallic button which was causing the trigger.

The officials asked the Ghanaian why he did that, and he indicated that the weather was too cold for him to endure, hence the pile-up of clothes.

However, one of the officials who spoke in the interview indicated that it was obvious to him the Ghanaian did not want his luggage to be heavy, so as to ensure his bill is not high.

Many react to video of Ghanaian being investigated at Heathrow Airport

The video generated numerous reactions on social media. Below are some of the comments that were shared.

Ghana Party said:

Ghanaians always have that wide laugh and smile when we know we are clean and the Respect is always there even if u are a kid we respect you.

Kofiborger commented:

daabi daabi I come from Ghana,the weather is too much....Ghanaians are gentle.

TcAnthony Obiorah indicated:

I love the way he laugh and go his own way not those that are always claiming human rights

Magma Black Boy Fly stated:

He said “Daabi Daabi Ghana, I come from Ghana” Ghana will always mix twi with any language

Watch the video below:

