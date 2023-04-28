Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown shared how she was deflowered by a young man during her late teens

During an interview on Onua TV's Maakye, she told Captain Smart that the unfortunate incident happened a few months before her 18th birthday

McBrown emphasised that it was not intentional, however, she failed to mention the man's name

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has opened up about how she lost her purity.

In an interview with Captain Smart on Maakye that was aired on Friday, April 28, 2023, she revealed that she was deflowered months before her 18th birthday.

McBrown opens up about when a man slept with her

She hinted that it was not her intention to engage in sexual activities at that age, considering the fact that she was not married at the time.

“Abusuafoɔ, it wasn’t intentional. I was around 18. Few months to 18 and like I said it wasn’t intentional. Some guy did that to me," she said.

She hinted that the man who broke her flower and deflowered it did it without her consent.

Without mentioning the name of the person who did such a gruesome act to her, she noted that the person knows himself.

"If you’re alive and not dead, you know yourself,” she stated in the interview.

McBrown to host Onua Showtime

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Onua announced the date when Nana Ama McBrown would be premiering her new show.

In a series of fliers that went viral on social media, the show known as Onua Showtime would be premiering on Sunday, April 30, 2023.

They shared more details of the show on their social media page.

