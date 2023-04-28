A video of a young man lamenting over his wife's infidelity has caused a stir on the internet

In an interview, the man said he got to know recently that the baby he had been fathering was actually not his

Netizens who reacted to the video have consoled the man with some going at the woman for her actions

A Ghanaian man has demanded that his wife refunds the cost he incurred during their marriage ceremony after he was told that he is not the father of their new baby.

Speaking on a mid-afternoon show on Oyerepa FM, the man who was identified as Tony revealed that prior to their wedding, his unfaithful wife, then girlfriend, revealed that she was pregnant for him, an announcement he warmly welcomed.

He revealed that after naming the child, his in-laws, in connivance with his wife, organised another naming ceremony, this time with the real father of the child.

Tony revealed that efforts to get the family of the wife to pay him for the cost he incurred during their wedding ceremony have failed, adding that the woman has now resorted to threats as a way of preventing him from storming her workplace for his money.

"I met her when she was in senior high school and I told her right away that I wanted to marry her. I am the one who sponsored her through SHS, helped her secure admission to Komenda Training College and also got her into the Police Service," he said with a low tone.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 22,000 likes and 2000 comments.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the heartbreaking story of the young man

Ghanaians who reacted to the video expressed surprise at the actions of the lady with many condemning her for what she has done.

YAA_Asantewaa23 replied:

I watched it today and I’m heartbroken. How come the undeserving women get the good ones? See a fine man with a good heart.

Kofi Ÿéšù added:

This no be joke matter, he should be careful and serious to fight for his right

QuameAgatu replied:

I told u guys to stay away from marriage. Be single n be free.

